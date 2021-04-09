BY ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 9, 2021: Jamaican legend, reggae singer, Robert ‘Nesta’ Marley, has been dead for almost 40 years, but he still ‘lives’ and is reigning supreme on the Billboard Reggae charts.

Marley has dominated the top of the Billboard charts for the past 65 weeks in death. ‘Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers,’ has been on the charts at number one since Jan. 9, 2020.

The album spent a total of 609 non-consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart – the second longest run in history as of January 2020. As of July 2020, it spent 932 weeks in the top 100 of the UK Albums Chart – the third longest run in the chart’s history.

Legend is a compilation album that was released in May 1984 by Island Records. It is a greatest hits collection of singles in its original vinyl format and is the best-selling reggae album of all-time, with over 12 million sold in the US, over 3.3 million in the UK and an estimated 25 million copies sold globally.

The album contains all ten of Marley’s Top 40 hit singles in the UK up to the time, plus three songs from the original Wailers with Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston in “Stir It Up,” “I Shot the Sheriff,” and “Get Up, Stand Up,” along with the closing song from the album Uprising, “Redemption Song.” Of the original tracks, only four date from prior to the Exodus album.