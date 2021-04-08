BY ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 8, 2021: A Caribbean celebrity lent her star power to the movement to stop hate against Asians, in a rally held on Sunday.

Barbados-born star Rihanna did not promote her advocacy on social media but simply joined the rally in New York City. Her assistant, Tina Truong, posted it to Instagram on Monday.

In one video, Rihanna is seen holding a green sign that read “hate = racism against god,” alongside videos from the protest. In another the Fenty Beauty founder can be seen marching while holding a pink sign that says “Stop Asian Hate.”

A study from California State University’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism showed that hate crimes against Asian Americans in 16 of the country’s largest cities spiked nearly 150 percent in 2020 amid the pandemic.

A gunman last month killed eight people, including six Asian women, in a spree shooting at several Atlanta-area massage parlors. At the time, Rihanna had posted on Instagram: “Yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic, and is certainly not an isolated incident by any means. AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated and it’s disgusting! I’m heartbroken for the Asian community and my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost yesterday. The hate must stop.”