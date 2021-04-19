By ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 18, 2021: A Saint Vincent & The Grenadines Soca Star is pitching in to help his homeland as well.

Kevin Lyttle has launched a GoFundMe as well to benefit The Janice Lyttle Foundation, the Miami Foundation & the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM).

The funds will assist in shipping over ten 40-ft containers to the island, providing needs such as PPE gear, cots and asthma pumps to the shelters and individual homes and assisting in providing immediate needs such as hot meals. So far, the fundraiser has raised just $6,405 of its ambitious $100,000 goal.

Born Lescott Kevin Lyttle Coombs, the Vincentian soca artist, had a worldwide hit with “Turn Me On” in 2003, that was recorded with the dancehall artist Spragga Benz.

The eruption has displaced some 20,000 people, roughly one-fifth of the population, and as many as 6,000 are considered vulnerable.

The humanitarian and economic crisis unleashed by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent will last months and could extend to nearby islands, a UN official says.