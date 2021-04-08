News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 8, 2021: A Caribbean American attorney and legal analyst for CNN and MSNBC has passed away at the age of 47.

Midwin Charles, who was born in Brooklyn, NY to Haitians parents, died this week, according to an announcement by her family on her Twitter page.

“She was known to many as a legal commentator on television, but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed, and we will miss her for a lifetime,” the family said on Twitter. No cause of death was given.

Many top political and media personalities offered sympathy, while expressing shock.

“Midwin dear heart, you were a brilliant spirit and beautiful soul. You were such a blessing. I’m just stunned, and have been since I learned of this today,” said MSNBC’s Joy Reid, whose roots also run to the Caribbean.

“Blessings to your mom and family. To all, please live every moment like it’s your last, and OVER-appreciate your friends,” she added.

“This one hit really hard today. Rest in Power Sis @MidwinCharles,” tweeted Caribbean born White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“This is so, so hard. @MidwinCharles — my Haitian sis — was a brilliant mind and a beautiful person who worked so hard. Her voice and presence will be deeply missed,” PBS White House Haitian roots correspondent Yamiche Alcindor tweeted.

Charles was the founder of the Midwin Charles & Associates LLC law firm. She graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree and then earned a law degree at the American University Washington College of Law, where she was an Articles Editor for the American University Law Review. Following law school, she served as a law clerk for U.S. Court of Appeals for Sixth Circuit Judge Eric L. Clay and as the A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr. Research Fellow in Social Justice at Harvard Law School, under the supervision of Charles J. Ogletree, Jr. Ms. Charles was an associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP.

She also commented on Bloomberg TV, HLN and TV One, and her topics included such other broad subjects as pop culture and politics. Charles is survived by her mother, Antonia Charles, and sister, Mitzie, among other extended family.