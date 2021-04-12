By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. April 12, 2021: Several Caribbean Diaspora organizations have already pitched into help as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines battles the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has already devastated its economic livelihood – tourism.

Among the major organizations already hard at work is Invest Caribbean, the global private sector investment agency, founded by US-based Caribbean-born journalist, entrepreneur and long-time advocate, Felicia J. Persaud.

Persaud has teamed up with the Ritzury Group of Barbados to launch the Saint Vincent Volcano Disaster GoFundMe which has already raised over USD 17,000 in 48 hours.

Global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, Invest Caribbean, and partner Ritzury Group of Barbados have teamed up on a massive support effort for Saint Vincent.

Persaud said the two groups are focused on helping with the immediate short-term needs of food and water, particularly of shelter residents before moving on to tackle the medium and long-term needs by mobilizing much of its connections to help ramp up donations and spread the word.

“This is a major disaster, the likes of which I have never seen in my lifetime,” said Persaud. “As a Caribbean born immigrant, it is imperative that we help.”

In the UK, H.E Cenio Lewis, High Commissioner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, working closely with the UK-SVG FRIENDSHIP TRUST, had raised a whopping £59,720 for relief efforts as of last night.

In Pensacola, Florida, Shaun Saunders, was also helping with donations totaling over $3,00 last night while in the UK, Nally Pierre raised over £3,400 to help.

In New York City, the West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) Vincy Strong Volcano Relief Drive is asking for food items, and personal care and household items. Daily drop-off dates and locations: Saturday, April 10 – Sunday, April 18, 1545 Nostrand Avenue 12236. Contact for pick up/drop off: Naphtali: 917 680 6338, Janell: 929 255 7626 Nickay: 347 737 1678.

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) issued a list of supplies needed including 30,000 blankets, 10,000 folding cots, 25,000 goggles and 1000 respirator masks with filters.

In addition to the urgent request for water the following items are also needed:

• Water tanks (800 and 1000 gallons)

• Buckets

• Folding cots

• Portable potties

• Blankets

• Field tents

• Field kitchens

• Sleeping mats

• Respiratory masks

• Reflective vests

• Caution tapes

• Hygiene kits

• Disinfectants

• Liquid soaps

Donate TODAY