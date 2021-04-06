By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Tues. April 6, 2021: A new swarm of earthquakes occurred yesterday at and near the La Soufrière Volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The National Emergency Management Organisation, (NEMO), said the first began at the La Soufrière Volcano at 6:38 am Monday and continued at a fairly constant rate before starting to decline at about 2 p.m. est.

The swarm of volcano-tectonic earthquakes were located at a depth about 6 km below the summit of the La Soufrière Volcano. The largest was recorded at a magnitude of 3.9.

There were several reports of earthquakes being felt in communities close to the La Soufrière Volcano such as Fancy and Chateaubelair.

NEMO says no evacuation order has been give but it is encouraging residents especially persons living in communities close to the volcano to be prepared in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

La Soufrière or Soufrière Saint Vincent is an active volcano on the island of Saint Vincent in the Windward Islands of the Caribbean. It last erupted in 1979.