News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 15, 2021: Haiti has now installed a sixth prime minister – all under the Jovenel Moïse administration.

Claude Joseph was appointed on Wednesday hours after Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe announced his resignation amid worsening gang violence and political turmoil.

Jouthe, who had been in the role for just over a year, announced on Twitter around 1 a.m. local that he was stepping down, saying it had been an honor to serve his Caribbean country as prime minister. He did not say why he was resigning.

Hours after, Joseph was appointed. He is also the foreign minister. Joseph said the solution to Haiti’s ongoing violence is the upcoming elections.

“Delivering free, fair and transparent elections is the top priority for this administration and the only way to create long-term peace and prosperity for all Haitians,” Joseph posted on his Twitter account.