By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 7, 2021: A Haitian Adventist pastor and three other members who were kidnapped during a Facebook live service on April 1, 2021, are free again.

The four, according to Adventist Review, were released unharmed in the evening of April 4, 2021, more than 72 hours after the incident.

“We are full of joy and happiness because everyone is safe and sound,” Figaro Greger, local church elder and founder/director of the Adventist Gospel Krèyol Ministry, said in commenting on the release.

The service was taking place at a studio owned by the Adventist church in Diquini, Carrefour, on the outskirts of the capital city of Port-au-Prince when gunmen entered and took four members, including the pastor.

Haiti has been rocked by rising violence in recent years, especially by runaway kidnapping-for-ransom incidents which have paralyzed the economy and Haitian society.