News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 16, 2021: The La Soufrière volcano exploded again today in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, after more than 40 hours of silence.

The UWI Seismic Research Unit said an explosion occurred at 6:16 a.m. today with the eruption column estimated at roughly 8000-m high. Seismic activity at La Soufrière continued as before with a near-constant swarm of long-period and hybrid earthquakes.

“Not yet out of its explosive stage,” said UWI SRC Professor Robertson today, adding that the volcano is constantly erupting even when its not exploding and shooting ash and gas into the air.

The UWI SRC stated on Friday that the first successful measurements of sulphur dioxide (SO2) flux at La Soufriere were undertaken along the west coast and yielded an average SO2 flux of 809 tons per day. The presence of SO2 according to UWI SRC indicates that fresh magma from a deeper source is being degassed indicating that the eruption is continuing.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger size, could restart in the future impacting St. Vincent and neighboring islands. The volcano is at alert level Red.

The total number of displaced persons is now 7,879. There are now 88 shelters on island with 4,161 persons displaced in public shelters and 1,459 families. Some 3,718 are in private shelters.

CARIBBEAN DIASPORA SUPPORT

Several Caribbean Diaspora organizations have already pitched into help asSaint Vincent and the Grenadines battles the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has already devastated its economic livelihood – tourism.

Among the major organizations already hard at work since Friday April 9, 2021, is Invest Caribbean, the global private sector investment agency, founded by US-based Caribbean-born journalist, entrepreneur and long-time advocate, Felicia J. Persaud.

Persaud has teamed up with the Ritzury Group of Barbados to launch the Saint Vincent Volcano Disaster GoFundMe to help buy needed supplies to and ship them in for shelter residents before moving on to tackle the medium and long-term needs by mobilizing much of its connections to help ramp up donations and spread the word.

“This is a major disaster, the likes of which I have never seen in my lifetime,” said Persaud. “As a Caribbean born immigrant, it is imperative that we help.”

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) issued a list of supplies needed including 30,000 blankets, 10,000 folding cots, 25,000 goggles and 1000 respirator masks with filters.

In addition to the urgent request for water the following items are also needed:

• Water tanks (800 and 1000 gallons)

• Buckets

• Folding cots

• Portable potties

• Blankets

• Field tents

• Field kitchens

• Sleeping mats

• Respiratory masks

• Reflective vests

• Caution tapes

• Hygiene kits

• Disinfectants

• Liquid soaps

