Spotted Pig Upstages Volcano Seismologists In Saint Vincent

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 22, 2021: A pig has seemingly stolen the social media spotlight from top scientists monitoring, reporting and advising on the erupting volcano at the UWI Seismic Research Center Belmont Observatory in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The large spotted pig – which began hanging around the island’s volcano observatory after the eruption on April 9th, has emerged as a social media sensation, and now been nicknamed “Tremor.”

Tremor having a mud bath.

The Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies has even sent over food for “Tremor,” who also made it into the UWI Seismic Center press conference Tuesday as volcano Seismologist Roderick Stewart ended with an update on Tremor – saying “she” is in perfect health and has been moved to an agricultural center nearby to be cared for. Way to go Ms. Tremor!