By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Weds. April 28, 2021: A spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General on Tuesday said the environmental impact of the ‘La Soufrière’ volcano also remains a concern for the body.

These concerns include air quality, ash management and related water and soil contamination as well as the excessive use of plastics in shelters and the large amount of waste generated by ongoing relief efforts.

A 14-person team, 12 of whom are in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, are focused on these issues for the UN and includes five environmental specialists with expertise in geology, ash management, environmental pollution and green response, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.

This comes as the UN also said food security is an issue as livelihoods have also been affected due to the impact of the eruption on agriculture, livestock, marine ecosystems and ecotourism. The body has an ongoing US $29,2 million relief fund underway to help with the basis humanitarian needs.

Meanwhile, the UWI Seismic Research Center, in its Tuesday night update that large amounts of steam could be seen billowing up from a valley south of the summit. The volcano continues to erupt but has not had any explosions with accompanying ashfall, since April 22nd.

The volcano, however, remains at alert level Red.

The issue of concern as well is lahars, which are rapidly flowing dense mixture of rock debris, ash and water that have the consistency of wet concrete as they flow and can happen during and after eruptions.