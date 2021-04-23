The Caribbean Has Vaccinated Nearly 20 Million To Date

By
newsamericas
-
dominican-republic-vaccination
A teacher speaks with nurses after being inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images)
A NAN First

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 23, 2021: Over 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already been jabbed into the arms of almost 20 million Caribbean nationals, across most of the region, a News Americas analysis of the latest PAHO vaccination data has found.

The vaccines are part of donations received from India and China as well as those received from the COVAX Facility, a partnership between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The US has donated to Gavi but not offered vaccines to the Caribbean region, unlike China, India and Russia, which have all donated vaccines to help the battered tourism dependent region to date.

Leading the pack of most vaccinations to date compared to population density is the British Dependent territory of the Cayman Islands while Puerto Rico, a US territory was second.

Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts & Nevis are the only two countries to date where just one dose of the vaccine has been delivered. In terms of population size, Trinidad and Tobago lags way behind in vaccinations.

There was no data on Cuba, Haiti, Sint Eustacius, Saint Martin, St. Barths, or the U.S. Virgin Islands. The NAN analysis comes as several Caribbean countries continue to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases and as the US slapped “Do Not Travel” advisories on 15 Caribbean countries because of the pandemic.

Here’s how it stacks up regionwide according to the PAHO tracker:

COUNTRYTotal doses deliveredPopulation
Anguilla6,16018,224
Antigua & Barbuda28,02798,728
Aruba48,254107,195
Bahamas7,000396,194
Barbados66,211287,708
Belize32,150404, 195
Bermuda45,76172,009
Bonaire13,46020,104
Cayman Islands60,63763,103
Curacao53,519164,796
Dominica18,29274,321
Dominican Republic1,000,00010,953,714
French Guiana21,136306,450
Grenada11, 266113,015
Guyana48,454790,329
Jamaica135,4732,973,462
Montserrat1,7515,404
Puerto Rico1,468,4702,828, 246
Saba1,3001,933
Sint Maarten16,39544,418
St. Kitts and Nevis11,15254,166
St. Lucia23,448184,401
St. Vincent and the Grenadines12,181111,269
Suriname34,129591,798
Trinidad and Tobago12,7251,403,374
Turks & Caicos27,12257,022
British Virgin Islands   8,374                           38,172
Guadeloupe32,174                         400,013
Martinique33,734374,743

