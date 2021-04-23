A NAN First

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 23, 2021: Over 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already been jabbed into the arms of almost 20 million Caribbean nationals, across most of the region, a News Americas analysis of the latest PAHO vaccination data has found.

The vaccines are part of donations received from India and China as well as those received from the COVAX Facility, a partnership between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The US has donated to Gavi but not offered vaccines to the Caribbean region, unlike China, India and Russia, which have all donated vaccines to help the battered tourism dependent region to date.

Leading the pack of most vaccinations to date compared to population density is the British Dependent territory of the Cayman Islands while Puerto Rico, a US territory was second.

Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts & Nevis are the only two countries to date where just one dose of the vaccine has been delivered. In terms of population size, Trinidad and Tobago lags way behind in vaccinations.

There was no data on Cuba, Haiti, Sint Eustacius, Saint Martin, St. Barths, or the U.S. Virgin Islands. The NAN analysis comes as several Caribbean countries continue to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases and as the US slapped “Do Not Travel” advisories on 15 Caribbean countries because of the pandemic.

Here’s how it stacks up regionwide according to the PAHO tracker:

COUNTRY Total doses delivered Population Anguilla 6,160 18,224 Antigua & Barbuda 28,027 98,728 Aruba 48,254 107,195 Bahamas 7,000 396,194 Barbados 66,211 287,708 Belize 32,150 404, 195 Bermuda 45,761 72,009 Bonaire 13,460 20,104 Cayman Islands 60,637 63,103 Curacao 53,519 164,796 Dominica 18,292 74,321 Dominican Republic 1,000,000 10,953,714 French Guiana 21,136 306,450 Grenada 11, 266 113,015 Guyana 48,454 790,329 Jamaica 135,473 2,973,462 Montserrat 1,751 5,404 Puerto Rico 1,468,470 2,828, 246 Saba 1,300 1,933 Sint Maarten 16,395 44,418 St. Kitts and Nevis 11,152 54,166 St. Lucia 23,448 184,401 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 12,181 111,269 Suriname 34,129 591,798 Trinidad and Tobago 12,725 1,403,374 Turks & Caicos 27,122 57,022 British Virgin Islands 8,374 38,172 Guadeloupe 32,174 400,013 Martinique 33,734 374,743

