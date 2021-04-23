A NAN First
By NAN Staff Writer
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 23, 2021: Over 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already been jabbed into the arms of almost 20 million Caribbean nationals, across most of the region, a News Americas analysis of the latest PAHO vaccination data has found.
The vaccines are part of donations received from India and China as well as those received from the COVAX Facility, a partnership between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The US has donated to Gavi but not offered vaccines to the Caribbean region, unlike China, India and Russia, which have all donated vaccines to help the battered tourism dependent region to date.
Leading the pack of most vaccinations to date compared to population density is the British Dependent territory of the Cayman Islands while Puerto Rico, a US territory was second.
Trinidad and Tobago and St. Kitts & Nevis are the only two countries to date where just one dose of the vaccine has been delivered. In terms of population size, Trinidad and Tobago lags way behind in vaccinations.
There was no data on Cuba, Haiti, Sint Eustacius, Saint Martin, St. Barths, or the U.S. Virgin Islands. The NAN analysis comes as several Caribbean countries continue to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases and as the US slapped “Do Not Travel” advisories on 15 Caribbean countries because of the pandemic.
Here’s how it stacks up regionwide according to the PAHO tracker:
|COUNTRY
|Total doses delivered
|Population
|Anguilla
|6,160
|18,224
|Antigua & Barbuda
|28,027
|98,728
|Aruba
|48,254
|107,195
|Bahamas
|7,000
|396,194
|Barbados
|66,211
|287,708
|Belize
|32,150
|404, 195
|Bermuda
|45,761
|72,009
|Bonaire
|13,460
|20,104
|Cayman Islands
|60,637
|63,103
|Curacao
|53,519
|164,796
|Dominica
|18,292
|74,321
|Dominican Republic
|1,000,000
|10,953,714
|French Guiana
|21,136
|306,450
|Grenada
|11, 266
|113,015
|Guyana
|48,454
|790,329
|Jamaica
|135,473
|2,973,462
|Montserrat
|1,751
|5,404
|Puerto Rico
|1,468,470
|2,828, 246
|Saba
|1,300
|1,933
|Sint Maarten
|16,395
|44,418
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|11,152
|54,166
|St. Lucia
|23,448
|184,401
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|12,181
|111,269
|Suriname
|34,129
|591,798
|Trinidad and Tobago
|12,725
|1,403,374
|Turks & Caicos
|27,122
|57,022
|British Virgin Islands
|8,374
|38,172
|Guadeloupe
|32,174
|400,013
|Martinique
|33,734
|374,743
