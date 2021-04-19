News Americas, KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent, Mon. April 18, 2021: The La Soufrière volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines again exploded Sunday at approximately 4:49 p.m. Last night, it continued to erupt, pushing ash clouds towards the south and west of the island.

Here’s what it looks like on the ground now according to these images sent to us by Jevorne Frederick as well as from the UWI Seismic Research Unit.

NEMO, the country’s National Emergency Management Organization, says eighty-eight shelters with 4,042 occupants are now activated, while some five thousand three hundred and ninety-eight persons (5,398) are being housed in private shelter. A total of 1,459 families have been displaced so far. The alert level remains at red.