News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 7, 2021: A Caribbean prime minister who was set to take the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine this week, is now COVID-19 positive.

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, is said to be “holding his own,” after testing positive for COVID-19 Monday. He is reportedly now in isolation and under medical supervision at an undisclosed location in Tobago.

The PM, according to Trinidad media reports, experienced flu-like symptoms on Monday and was subsequently tested for COVID-19, with the test coming back positive.

“I have not been in the presence of any Minister for the last two weeks,” Rowley told Guardian Media in response to questions about other Cabinet ministers possibly being exposed.

His COVID positive diagnosis came on the day when the long-awaited national vaccine rollout began and when Rowley himself was initially scheduled to be vaccinated.

He will now have to wait up to six months before being inoculated because of his infection.

His positive diagnosis came followed a recent surge in COVID cases across the country.

Trinidad and Tobago has reported 8,214 COVID-cases and 145 deaths to date. Rowley had warned last week that another national lockdown will be imminent if the COVID-19 numbers keep climbing.