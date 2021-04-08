CaribPR Wire, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 7, 2021: Felicia J. Persaud, founder and CEO of the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, Invest Caribbean, has been named as a 2021 ICABA Woman Of Impact honoree.

The International Career and Business Alliance, ICABA®, annual award, this year salutes 9 South Florida Women of Impact who have distinguished themselves professionally and with their civic and community leadership. The event will be presented virtually because of the pandemic on April 22, 2021 from 6-8 p.m.

“As a New York transplant, I’m thrilled to be receiving this 2021 honor from one of the most prestigious Black Business organizations in Florida, commented the Guyana-born Persaud. “It’s also an honor for the Caribbean Diaspora and the work I’ve done in the past two decades to bring attention to this rising voting bloc. Thank you ICABA; thank you Jerome Hutchinson for your vision and leadership in assisting professionals and entrepreneurs of color build relationships for career, business and lifestyle success.”

For more information about the event and other honourees or to attend virtually log on HERE or at https://www.icabaworldcommunity.com/events/icaba-salutes-women-of-impact-2021?instance_index=20210422T220000Z

Invest Caribbean, the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, was founded by Persaud in 2011. The company provides specialized, fundraising support for project developers and governments, and works alongside private equity and debt funders to add depth, breadth and responsiveness to clients fundraising and investor relations efforts in the real estate, cannabis, health care, energy, mining and manufacturing sectors. It has partnered with the international project services Bespoke Division of the Barbados-based company, The Ritzury Group, to launch a green glove service for investors seeking to invest in Barbados’ new medical marijuana sector.

For more information on Invest Caribbean’s service offerings, log on to investcaribbeannow.com.