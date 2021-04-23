News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 23, 2021: This week, we feature a twist on Caribbean Ground provision, that is always on the menu in some form or another in any Caribbean country. Here’s our take on Caribbean Ground Provision Salad.

INGREDIENTS

1-1/2 lbs. root vegetables any combination of plantain, sweet potato, yam, cassava

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 Scotch Bonnet pepper split in half

2 garlic cloves crushed

Salt to taste

METHOD

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Peel each item – sweet potato, cassava, yam and plantains and wash

Chop sweet potato, cassava, yam and plantains into bite sized pieces.

In a square baking dish, toss all chopped sweet potato, cassava, yam and plantains with the olive oil, thyme, Scotch Bonnet, garlic and salt.

Spread vegetables in a flat layer.

Transfer to oven and roast for 40-45 minutes, until fork tender.

Remove pepper or it will continue to spice up the dish.

Add into a salad bowl and sprinkle with more olive oil, adding some chopped parsley and tasting for salt.

Serve warm with saltfish buljol or any stews or curries.

Bon Appetite