News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 30, 2021: This weekend we spotlight on a dessert or snack that is popular in the CARICOM nation of Guyana. Here’s how to make Mithai that’s crunchy according to Althea Brown’s Aunty Cheryl on metemgee.com.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound of All Purpose flour

¼ pound of butter

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon of ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon of ground cloves

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar (optional)

¾ cup of warm water

4 cups of oil for frying

For the sugar syrup

2 cups of granulated sugar and 2 cups of water

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

METHOD

Combine all of the dry ingredients (flour, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground cloves, salt and granulated sugar, if using) in a mixing bowl and mix together well. I love using a whisk for this step

Then using a fork or your fingers, cut or rub the butter into the combined dry ingredients until a crumbly texture forms

Next add the warm water and knead into a stiff ball. It may look like you don’t have enough water for this step. Don’t be tempted to use more that what is listed for this recipe. Just keep kneading until all the dry ingredients are folding into the dough

Then cover the dough ball with a damp paper towel and let rest for at least 30 minutes

After 30 minutes divide the dough ball into 4 pieces

Then working a piece of dough at a time roll until the dough is about ¼ inch thick

Next cut the dough into ½ inch thick strips. I like to cut my strips in half so that they are about 4-5 inches in length but you can make your strips how long or short you like

If you like your mithai to have a rounded look, gently roll each strip between your hand and the work surface until the edges become slightly rounded (see pictures above)

Frying the crunchy mithai

Add 4 cups of oil to a large saucepan, then place on medium heat

When the oil comes up to temperature and is hot but not smoking, add the mithai strips. Try not to add them in clumps as they may stick together

Fry on medium-medium low heat until the mithai is golden brown then remove from the oil and place in a bowl lined with a few sheets of paper towel. The paper towels will “soak up” any excess oil from frying

Repeat until all of the dough has been rolled out and fried

Making the syrup

Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan then mix together until the sugar dissolves

Then place saucepan on medium heat and bring to a boil

Continue to boil until the syrup reduces and is at the soft ball stage or 235 °F (see notes for testing soft ball)

Coating the mithai

When the syrup reaches the soft ball stage, pour the syrup over the fried mithai and toss until the sugar crystalizes. I do this in small batches to ensure that all of the mithai are evenly coated with sugar

Bon Appetite