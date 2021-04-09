Caribbean Recipes – Tripe Stew

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 9, 2021: A unique Caribbean recipe that is especially popular in the Dominican Republic is Tripe Stew. Here’s what you will need to make this unique dish according to Smart Little Cookie.

INGREDIENTS

2 ½ pounds honeycomb tripe

Juice of 2 limes plus more for serving

1 ½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground pepper

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 small onion cubed

5 cloves of garlic minced

½ medium bell pepper cubed

⅓ cup tomato sauce

1 oz pack sazon with culantro and achiote

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 carrot sliced

1 medium potato cubed

5 cups of water

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro roughly chopped

1 tablespoon fresh scallion sliced

METHOD

In a large pot over medium heat, boil the tripe covered with water, lime juice, salt and pepper until tender, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove tripe from the pot and cut into cubes.

In a large pot, heat the oil and add onion and garlic. Let cook until onion cooks through and become translucent. Add the pepper, tomato sauce, sazon and crushed red pepper. Stir to combine and let cook for about 1 minute.

Add carrots, potato, and tripe. Stir once more and let cook for about 1 minute.

Add water and stir. Cover and let cook for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until carrots and potatoes become tender.

Add cilantro and scallions. Season with salt to taste.

Serve warm with white rice, hot sauce, and lime on the side.

Bon Appetite