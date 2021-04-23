By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, PHILADELPHIA, PA, Fri. April 23, 2021: This weekend was usually one highly anticipated by Jamaican and Caribbean athletics rans and support groups like Team Jamaica Bickle because of the annual running of the Penn Relays.

But for the second year in the University of Pennsylvania’s long historical meet, the Relays have had to be canceled for the second year due to the pandemic. That means, so too is the usual build-up by Team Jamaica Bickle to hosting Caribbean athletes at the Relays and the rivalry between Jamaican athletic fans and US fans.

The 2021 Penn Relays was originally scheduled for April 22 through 24 but now its looks like next year and so TJB, the leading organization in sports, providing hospitality services for Caribbean athletes at the Penn Relays since 1994, has to look at 2022.

“It is disappointing that we once again have to cancel one of the landmark events of the spring in Philadelphia and in track and field, but collectively we want to ensure the safety of our athletes, campus, community, and spectators,” said Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, the T. Gibbs Kane, Jr. W’69 Director of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania

Penn Relays, however, plans to host a local collegiate-only track and field meet tomorrow, Saturday, April 24th – minus fans.

The Philadelphia Metropolitan Collegiate Invitational will take place on Saturday, April 24, at Franklin Field. Events will include the 4×100, 4×400, 4×800, both medleys, all field events, hurdles, the 1500-m, 3000-m steeplechase, 5000-m, and 10000-m. It will be live streamed.