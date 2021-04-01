Here’s Where Caribbean Countries Stand In The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 1, 2021: It’s World Cup soccer season, even if it may not feel like it. In case you have not been following the qualifiers, here’s where Caribbean countries stand in their FIFA World Cup bid.

There are 35 teams competing from North, Central America and the Caribbean in five groups – A-F.

In Group A

After two matches played, Antigua & Barbuda is tied with El Salvador for 4 points after winning one of their 2 matches and drawing the second. Grenada has 3 points after winning 1 match and losing the second while Montserrat has 2 points after drawing both matches. The USVI has yet to score a point after losing both of their matches.

In Group B

Suriname is tied with Canada for 6 points after winning both of their matches. Bermuda has three points after winning one of its two matches while Aruba and the Cayman Islands have no points after losing both matches.

Group C

Curacao is tied with Guatemala on 6 points each after winning both their matches. St. Vincent and the Grenadines has 3 points while Cuba and the British Virgin Islands are zero. St. Vincent and the Grenadines ended an eight-match losing streak in FIFA World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 triumph over British Virgin Islands in Willemstad, Curacao.

Group D

In Group D, the Dominican Republic is tied with Panama for 6 points while Barbados has three and Dominica and Anguilla, nil. Barbados were made to work overtime to end a strong challenge from an Anguilla side who had avoided defeat in just one of 11 previous World Cup qualifiers.

Group E

In Group E, Haiti, Belize and Nicaragua has three points a piece after winning one match and losing another. Turks & Caicos and St Lucia both have zero on the points table. Belize got their Qatar 2022 qualification campaign up and running with an assured victory over Turks and Caicos Islands.

Group F

And in Group F, Saint Kitts and Nevis leads the group with 6 points, after winning all two of their matches. Trinidad and Tobago has four points while Guyana has three. T&T won one of their matches and drew the other while Guyana won one and lost the second. Puerto Rico has one point in the Group after drawing one match while the Bahamas has so far lost both matches. Guyana won their first World Cup qualifier since November 2011 and did so decisively.