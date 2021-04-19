By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, CHARLES TOWN, West Virginia, Mon. April 19, 2021: Caribbean jockey, Reshawn Latchman, was a winner of the Original Gold Stakes in West Virginia on the weekend.

Barbados born Latchman captured the first money-added feature of the Hollywood at Charles Town season when he steered 3-1 choice Brigintine Island to a dominant seven-length victory in the US$75, 000 Stakes.

Up against the three-year-olds and upward West Virginia-bred fillies and mares, Latchman stalked with the five-year-old chestnut mare before grabbing the lead nearing the quarter pole and storming to the finish in a time of one minute, 26.55 seconds.

The success marked the first stakes win for the John McKee-trained mare and her second victory in five outings this year.

“I really could not have asked for a better trip. I was sitting third right off the two speed horses, then I let her roll leaving the quarter pole,” Latchman said afterwards.

Owner Cyndy McKee said she was thrilled with the performance which took the mare’s earnings to over $160, 000.

“When she took the lead turning for home, I started screaming my lungs out. I didn’t realize that she was that far in front,” McKee said.