By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, MIAMI, Florida, Fri. April 9, 2021: Twelve Caribbean and Central American soccer teams are set to do battle this July for bragging rights and a CONCACAF Gold Cup finale win.

The 12-nation tournament, which will run from July 2-6th at Inter Miami’s CF Stadium. The 18, 000-capacity stadium opened last year and is co-owned by former Manchester United and England star, David Beckham. For 2021, CONCACAF’s flagship competition will for the first time include the Prelims prior to the 16 team Group Stage. The 12 nations participating in the Prelims qualified through their CONCACAF Nations League performances and will compete for the final three spots in the Gold Cup Group Stage.

The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage will kick off on July 10 and run through August 1, 2021 and will feature 16 national teams, of which Canada, Costa Rica, Curaçao, El Salvador, Grenada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, eight-time and defending champion Mexico, Panama, Suriname, six-time champion United States, are already qualified to the group stage of the tournament. Additionally, Qatar has been invited to the tournament as the current champion and representative of the Asian Football Confederation. The remaining three countries will qualify through the Gold Cup Prelims, in which 12 Member Associations will compete for the final three spots, to be played as follows:

Round One (July 2-3)

Matchup #1: Haiti vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Matchup #2: Guatemala vs Guyana

Matchup #3: Trinidad and Tobago vs Monserrat

Matchup #4: Cuba vs French Guiana

Matchup #5: Guadeloupe vs Bahamas

Matchup #6: Bermuda vs Barbados

Round Two (July 6)

Matchup #7: Winner Matchup #1 vs Winner Matchup #6

Matchup #8: Winner Matchup #2 vs Winner Matchup #5

Matchup #9: Winner Matchup #3 vs Winner Matchup #4

Gold Cup Finals

Group A: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao, & Winner Matchup 9

Group B: USA, Canada, Martinique, & Winner Matchup 7

Group C: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname, & Winner Matchup 8

Group D: Honduras, Panama, Grenada, and Qatar.

Twelve teams have already qualified for the Gold Cup Finals courtesy of the CONCACAF Nations League with Qatar, who will host next year’s FIFA World Cup, competing as a guest team.