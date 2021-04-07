By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 7, 2021: Americans are being urged to avoid travel to two countries in the Caribbean by the Centers for Disease Control, (CDC), as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in both destinations.

The CDC is warning against travel to Jamaica and Bermuda following reports of an increase in cases of coronavirus cases there.

In the case of Jamaica, the CDC, extended the level four status, meaning that travelers to the island – even fully vaccinated persons – have a very high possibility of contracting COVID-19.

In the case of Bermuda, the CDC also advised against all travel to the island after raising its risk level to “very high” again as the COVID-19 cases have continued to soar and two more deaths were recorded.

Jamaica now has 41,328 COVID-19 cases and 622 deaths while Bermuda has 1,469 and 14 deaths.

The news comes as Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, revealed his country has finalized arrangements with global cruise company, Norwegian Cruise Line, to homeport one of their vessels in Montego Bay, with service set to begin on August 7th. And as he has in recent weeks, cautioned global leaders that any requirement for proof of vaccination for travel, which does not take into account the unequal access and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally, could be considered discriminatory.