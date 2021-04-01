News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. april 1, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for April 1, 2021:

The Centers For Disease Control Is Urging all US Nationals to avoid travel to the French Caribbean island of Martinique due to a High risk of COVID-19 there.

Virgin Atlantic says it will commence a one-month trial of the new IATA digital travel pass on its popular London Heathrow-Barbados services, in close collaboration with the Government of Barbados, which will accept the Pass at its border.

Canada On Wednesday advised all nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Curaçao has launched its @HOME in Curaçao program, which allows professionals to work and live on the paradisiacal island for six months, with the option of renewal.

American Airline will begin operating two daily flights from Dallas to St Thomas as of June 3rd, along with three flights per day from Charlotte to St Thomas. AA is also expanding its daily flights from Miami to St Thomas, with up to four daily departures this month though May and then three daily flights in June, July and August.



Nevis, another COVID-free island, is going ahead with its annual Easter Kite Flying contest. This year’s event is sponsored exclusively by Hamilton Reserve Bank and will take place on Good Friday, April 2nd.

And St. Eustatius is still planning on holding its carnival this year but it will be only for locals and held this July through August for 7 days only on the COVID-free island.