News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 23, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for April 23, 2021:

The airport in Saint Vincent and the grenadines is set to reopen tomorrow, Sat. April 24, 2021 to cargo flights despite continuous eruption of the the La Soufrière volcano on the island. Please help relief effort by donating today at Saint Vincent Volcano Disaster Relief on GoFundMe

The U.S. government on Tuesday slapped ‘do not travel’ warnings on over 15 Caribbean nations. They include: the Turks & Caicos Islands, Antigua & Barbuda, Haiti, Guyana, Barbados, Bermuda, Curacao, the Dominican Republic, Suriname, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Aruba, the French West Indies, which includes St. Barths, Saint Martin, Martinique and Guadeloupe and French Guiana.

Canada is urging all nationals to avoid travel to Martinique as COVID-19 cases in the French Caribbean continue to spike.

Cuba keeps seeing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases with the country now close to 97,000 cases after getting a handle on it early on.

Sandals Resorts International is adding three new hotels to its Jamaica roster. They are: Sandals Dunn’s River; Sandals Royal Dunn’s River and Beaches Runaway Bay Resort.

Curacao and Saba have instituted new COIVD-19 travel rules as of April 20th. Travelers now arriving to both countries from high-risk countries, who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 6 months, are now required to take an antigen test at a local laboratory on the third day of their stay.

And Virgin Atlantic today launched the first trial of the IATA Travel pass on a flight from London Heathrow to Barbados today. The pass is a digital ID, linked to passport and flight details that lets Virgin Atlantic customers add their negative PCR test results from a participating lab within three days of departure.