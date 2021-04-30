News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 30, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for April 30, 2021:

Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago saw the most New COVID-19 infections in a 24 hour period Thursday as they reported respectively: 1,149, 395 and 328 cases.

The CDC Has recommended that All US residents avoid nonessential travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines due to the ongoing volcanic eruption there.

Canada is urging all nationals to avoid travel to Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana as COVID-19 cases in the French Caribbean islands continue to spike.

If you are fully vaccinated, you won’t have to get tested before you travel to The Bahamas as of May 1. Vaccinated travelers will, however, still have to apply for The Bahamas Travel Health Visa, and will have to upload proof of vaccination with their application.

And beginning on May 15th, fully vaccinated passengers arriving in the British Virgin Islands will be free to explore the destination after returning a negative Arrival test result. They will also be required to take a PCR test within five days of travel to the Territory and provide proof of full vaccination prior to arrival.

While effective May 8th, travelers to Barbados who are considered to be fully vaccinated will be required to quarantine for only approximately one to two days.

And Sun Country Airlines is adding a stop to Cayman Islands for Midwesterners who will be aching to fly in November and December. The carrier will fly out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with one-way fares as low as $79.