News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 9, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for April 9, 2021:

Canada is urging all national to avoid non-essential travel to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the La Soufriere volcano erupted there this morning spewing ash and gases into the air.

The CDC is urging against all travel to Bermuda amid a rise in COVID-19 cases there.

Nationals of French Guiana, Guyana, and Suriname remain on the UK’s “Red List,’ meaning they will be subject to restrictions which include a 10-day stay in a managed quarantine hotel, pre-departure testing and PCR testing on day 2 and 8.

Travel organization Corendon says it will temporarily stop offering trips to Curaçao due to the large number of COVID-19 infections on the island.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has opened in Belize. The Turtle Island Beach Resort is set on a private island on the west side of Ambergris Caye.

Delta airlines has introduced a clever trip discovery map that now allows travelers to filter out COVID-19-restricted travel destinations and also find a deal.

And the Canada’s CARIBANA Carnival is giving people a virtual taste of carnival masquerade bands launch costumes for 2021 with “a digital extravaganza on April 11 at 7 p.m. on Facebook, WACK YouTube and the official Toronto Caribbean Carnival website.