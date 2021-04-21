By NAN Travel Editor

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., April 21, 2021: The U.S. government on Tuesday slapped ‘do not travel’ warnings on over 15 Caribbean nations as it updated its travel advisories it said, “to better reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 travel health notices.”

The update resulted in 80 percent of countries in the world being slapped with Level 4: Do Not Travel warnings. The move could be an economic bomb on the region that is struggling to cope economically amid the pandemic and the devastating toll on its key economic earner – tourism.

The Caribbean countries now listed as Level 4 as of Tuesday are: the Turks & Caicos Islands, Antigua & Barbuda, Haiti, Guyana, Barbados, Bermuda, Curacao, the Dominican Republic, Suriname, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Aruba, the French West Indies, which includes St. Barths, Saint Martin, Martinique and Guadeloupe and French Guiana.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks to travelers. In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad,” the State Department said.

The news comes as the US’ own COVID-19 infection rate reached 32,536,470 and its death rate reached 582,456.

CURACAO

It also comes as Curaçao said travelers arriving from high-risk countries to the island who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 6 months, are required to take an antigen test at a local laboratory on the third day of their stay.

The required third-day antigen test is required for all travelers entering Curaçao and is additional to the mandatory PCR test. The PCR test must be taken within 72 hours before departure from an accredited laboratory. Dicardcuracao.com allows visitors to fill out the Digital Immigration Card, fill out the Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of departure and upload the negative test result for the pre-departure PCR-test.