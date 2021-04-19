By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY., Mon. April 19, 2021: From The Bahamas to Belize, several Caribbean private islands are now for sale.

In Belize, you can get a 0.394 acre private island for sale in Belize’s Lark Caye Range that is ideal for residential or boutique commercial development. The prices is USD 625,000.

There is also a 1.6 acre private island for sale there, located 20 minutes from Riversdale and 40 minutes from Placencia Village for USD 775,000.

In The Bahamas, a 430 acre private island resort with beautiful beaches and several beachfront villas just west of Eleuthera is going for USD 45,000,000 while an approximately 30 acre private island located in the Exuma Cays just south of Staniel Cay is going for USD 8,600,000. Also In the Bahamas is a 3.4 acre private island for sale located near Russell Island and Eleuthera, going for USD 800,000.

