This Caribbean Head Of State Says His Government May Be Unable To Pay Salaries

News Americas, KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Thurs. April 8, 2021: A Caribbean head of state on Wednesday made a dire forecast regarding salaries of civil servants as the country continues to battle with the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, said on Wednesday that the government may not have the $30 million every month to pay civil servants and to pay the NIS contributions to civil servants, those who are pensionable to pay the NIS contributions for current, and to pay salaries and wages.

He said while his government has held things together economically “through all kinds of difficulties,” there is now “a real pressure on.”

The PM also revealed there was a revenue collection drop by $15 million in January.