Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 1, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Thurs. April 1, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Another Rapper has Jumped Into The Weed Market. American hip-hop star Russell “Russ” Vitale is releasing a cannabis line under the CHOMP moniker – which is the title of his latest EP as well.

New York has to Become the 16th US State to Legalize recreational Cannabis after state legislators approved the New York Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) and Governor Andrew Cuomo Singed It Into Law.

US Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has reintroduced a bill that would triple the concentration of THC that the crop could legally contain while addressing multiple other concerns the industry has expressed about the federal regulations.

The Legal marijuana market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 90.83 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20 percent.

The AG in the Bahamas says work continues on legislation that will pave the way to a regularized medicinal marijuana framework there, with growing and export provisions.

The Caribbean Country Of Grenada is looking to legalize Weed. The Marijuana Decriminalization Committee has confirmed that proposed legislation looking towards decriminalizing is presently before the Cabinet of Ministers for discussion.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

Thai chefs are among those now using cannabis leaves to prepare meals in PrachinBuri in an effort to boost the local economy and draw more customers to Thailand for medical tourism.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB).