Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, April 23, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, April 23, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Get ready for Purple Urkle. Family Matters’ Jaleel White, who is famous for playing Steve Urkel, is the latest celebrity to fire up his own weed brand. The actor-turned-entrepreneur recently announced a partnership with 710 Labs, a high quality marijuana dispensary.

“Joints for Jabs” used 4/20 in New York to hand out joints in exchange for people taking the COVId-19 shot. It was truly the most innovative campaign to get people vaccinated to date.

Lesotho has made history by becoming the first certified African country to supply the European Union with cannabis for pharmaceutical use.

US senate Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer, has his work cut out to pass the the SAFE Banking Act, after it cleared the house. But at least two Democrats are not on board and could tank the measure.

The CBD Edibles Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5160 million by 2027.

The farmers of the newly developing Medical Cannabis Industry in St Vincent and the Grenadines are also among thousands on the island whose livelihood has been decimated by the La Soufrière volcano eruption.

Redman and Method Man brought it on 4/20 at the Verzuz celebration. Check it out at youtube.com/watch?v=zXE6xCnTmwQ

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Ayr Wellness (OTC:AYRW.F), Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF) and Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF).