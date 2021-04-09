Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, April 9, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, April 9, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Rapper Snoop Dogg is set to host “Even Higher Together,” a virtual showcase is scheduled to take place on ‘4/20’ with the D-O-Double-G as the host. “Purple Swag” rapper A$AP Rocky and “Sativa” singer Jhené Aiko as co-headliners.

Brooklyn native Shawn “Jay Z” Carter is Among Those expressing his excitement over New York’s new marijuana legislation that legalizes the recreational adult use of cannabis.

Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration isn’t focused on following through on its marijuana reform pledges because it’s too overwhelmed with responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prohibition Partners estimates that the European cannabis market will be worth €403.4 million by the end of 2021.

Mexico’s proposal to legalize cannabis has hit a snag in the Senate, where a revised version of the bill is under consideration.

Who says Marijuana is in short supply in Jamaica? A joint police/military team this week seized over 1000 pounds of compressed marijuana at Braeton, Portmore in St Catherine.

Get ready for Cannabis Infused Ice Cream. loud Creamery LLC, a manufacturer of cannabis-infused frozen desserts in Framingham, MA, has received its final license from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Harvest Health & Recreation (OTC:HRVSF), Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRWF), and 22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT:XXII)