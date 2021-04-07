The Best Part About Building Automation Systems

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 7, 2021: With the global pandemic abating and people returning to their offices, technology has a key role to play in ensuring employee confidence in the security and hygiene aspects of their workplaces. Many buildings are running with changed operators and at different capacities as well. Today there are new regulations in place to ensure the well-being and safety of the people. Smart building solutions have a key role to play when it comes to space optimization, physical distancing, and remote operations.

Smart Homes – Havens During The Pandemic

Smart buildings have kept us safe and in a sanitised environment, something that has become of paramount importance across the globe at present. Especially during the pandemic, when people were quarantined for long periods of time, their buildings were their oasis of safety.

Importance of Smart Building Automation Systems

Today, the reality is that we spend 90 percent of our time in buildings. With concerns about health, well-being, and safety that have taken centre stage since last year, one place where all such aspects are easy to control is in modern buildings. Any modern building is safe, reliable, and efficient in saving energy. However, smart building automation systems go further in empowering people as well as businesses in many other ways.

Smart buildings and systems are developed to interact and adapt. They can respond to people, external elements as well as systems. They can change as per real-time data inputs as well as from past settings. Hence, buildings and people in them can enjoy resiliency, comfort, safety, and efficiency in increasing measures when automated systems are in place.

Smart Solutions for Offices

After the global pandemic, smart buildings are being equipped with certain changes to welcome back employees with confidence in the workplaces. There are certain well-being and safety parameters that all offices need to adhere to. With the help of smart building automation systems, daily operations such as automatic sanitisation of door spaces or lobbies are being programmed in existing systems.

Operators at gates and doorways have increased responsibilities of ensuring checks and sanitisation measures. Smart solutions are being put in place to make sanitisation automatic at entryways, if not health checks such as body temperature checks. This also helps reduce dependence on human resources or security personnel.

Flexible Workspaces

Many office spaces have become redundant over the last year. Many businesses have resorted to working from home mode, allowing employees flexibility of working from anywhere. This has opened up demand for flexible workspaces. Employers seek spaces where they can collaborate with their teams and call meetings without having to be bogged down with fixed rentals. Employees also have the flexibility of working from coworking spaces.

From coworking spaces to flexible offices, such open rental systems are making the most of automated systems. Many coworking spaces allow people to reserve a space for work remotely. They can also book a conference room and other facilities that they require, all done remotely and through a mobile app.

In such ways, administrators are able to optimise workspaces and control the same. Hence, they can showcase what spaces are available for rent and facilities that they can offer. They can better control bookings of workspaces as well, without having to be physically present at the office premises.

Energy-saving Solutions

Smart buildings have helped greatly to reduce operational costs, especially when it comes to energy usage. Nowadays, modern buildings with automated systems have certain vital functions, all interlinked and remotely accessible:

HVAC systems

Sensor inbuilt lights

Security access

Hence, from controlling air conditioning of the different office spaces to ensuring secure entry to authorised personnel, smart building automation systems help save and optimise energy costs. Sensor-sensitive lights turn off when space is not being used. HVAC systems can be remotely controlled and monitored to ensure optimal functioning and ready to address any issues that might arise. With lights, fans, air conditioning, and heating systems being automated, energy savings is large for modern buildings. It also reduces dependence on maintenance personnel.

If you are planning to rent out spaces for work or even for private homes, automating certain functions and systems in your building is imperative. It might require an initial investment, but you would have greater control on energy usage, security aspects and know that your building, as well as residents in them, is safe and sound.