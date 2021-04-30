Spotlight Turns To Trade And Investment In The Caribbean And Africa This May

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 30, 2021: The National Bar Association, (NBA), will put the spotlight on trade and investment in the Caribbean and Africa this May with a panel that includes Invest Caribbean CEO and founder of News Americas News Network, Felicia J. Persaud.

Persaud will share her views on ‘Africa And The Caribbean Region: Bridging the Diaspora through International Trade & Investment,’ along other stellar panelists who include US Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett; VP, Assistant General Counsel, JP Morgan Chase and the founder of ImpactHER, Efe Ukala; President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa, Florizelle Liser and the founder and managing attorney of Williams Global Law, Simone Williams.

The panel, which will explore structural impediments to international trade and investment that impacts the Diasporas as well as targeted solutions such as the New African Continental Free Trade Area, will be moderated by Attorney James Woods, Jr., chair of the international partnership committee of the NBA.

The event is set for May 13th from 1-2 p.m. EST. Register HERE

The panel comes on the heels of the US-CARICOM Investment and Trade panel in February, where the ICN CEO presented a Ten Point Plan for the advancement of US-Caribbean relations under the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris administration.

The National Bar Association was founded in 1925 and is the nation’s oldest and largest national network of predominantly African American attorneys and judges. It represents the interests of approximately 66,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students. The NBA is organized around 23 substantive law sections, 10 divisions, 12 regions, and over 80 affiliate chapters throughout the United States and around the world.